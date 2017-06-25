Sirasa TV, News1st win eight awards at Raigam Awards 2017

Sirasa TV and New1st have won eight awards at the 13th Raigam Tele Awards which took place at the Nelum Pokuna theatre in Colombo on Saturday, under the auspices of President Maithripala Sirisena.

The awards:

Joel Fabian Outschoorn – Best English News Presenter

Rajendran Kogulnath – Best Tamil Anchor

Lakmal Kirigala – Special jury award for his segment on “Premavathi Manamperi”

Thusitha Pitigala – Best investigative news reporting (Action TV)

Best Political Discussion Programme was awarded to “Satana” programme

Best reality tv programme was awarded to Sirasa TV’s “Jana Asuna” programme.

Sirasa TV’s Pentathalon programme won the year’s Best Educational Programme

Sirasa TV won the award for the year’s Best Programming Channel