Sirasa Pulathisi Poson Udanaya: Sacred Sarvagna Relics placed at Dambulla Raja Maha Viharaya

The sacred Sarvagna Relics that will be placed at the Sirasa Pulathisi Poson Udanaya were moved to the Dambulla Raja Maha Viharaya today, Wednesday,  June 7.

The procession carrying the sacred Sarvagna Relics left the Nelligala International Buddhist Centre, following religious observances.

The motorcade carrying the sacred Relics reached the Walagamba Pirivena of the Dambulla Raja Maha Vihara.

Devotees lined the streets of Eldeniya, Katugastota, Matale to pay reverence to the Relics.

The Relics will be moved to the Gal Viharaya in Polonnaruwa from Dambulla on Thursday.

Preparations are underway for various programmes that will be conducted at the historical Gal Viharaya premises on Poson Poya day, which is tomorrow.

A pandol and lanterns have also been set up at the premises in line with the events that will take place at the Sirasa Pulathisi Poson Udanaya.


