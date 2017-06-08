Sirasa Pulathisi Poson Udanaya commences-Event graced by President Sirisena

The Sirasa Pulathisi Poson Udanaya commenced at the historic Polonnaruwa Gal Viharaya today, June 8, to invoke blessings on the people affected by floods and landslides, as well as the general public and the country.

The event was graced by President Maithripala Sirisena.

The sacred relics from the Nelligala International Buddhist Centre were placed in the special enclosure at the Sirasa Pulathisi Poson Zone this evening.

The motorcade carrying the Relics commenced the journey from the Walagamba Pirivena in Dambulla, following religious observances.

Devotees were seen lined up along the route to pay reverence to the Relics.

Soldiers from the Corps of Sri Lanka Engineers attached to the Sri Lanka Army, based in Minneriya presented the afternoon pooja for the sacred Relics.

While the Relics were being moved to Polonnaruwa, floral tributes were made from the air in Jayanthipura.

President Sirisena presided over the event to place the Relics in the special enclosure at the Polonnaruwa Gal Viharaya.

After a special pooja was performed at the premises, the devotees were given the opportunity to pay reverence to the sacred Relics.

A pandol, lanterns, dansals and many other activities were organised at the Sirasa Pulathisi Poson Zone which will take place tomorrow as well.