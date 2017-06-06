Sirasa Pulathisi Poson Udanaya to commence tomorrow

The Sirasa Pulathisi Poson Udanaya will commence tomorrow, Wednesday, June 7.

A pirith chanting ceremony was held at the Maradana Agra Shrawaka Mahabodhi Viharaya, today, in line with the Sirasa Pulathisi Poson Udanaya.

The Sacred Tooth Relics will be taken to Dambulla from the historic Nelligala International Buddhist Centre on Wednesday.

Devotees will be given an opportunity to pay respects to the Sacred Tooth Relics from either side of the road as the Sacred Relics are transported to Dambulla.

All arrangements have been made to host the Sirasa Pulathisi Poson Udanaya at the Polonnaruwa Gal Viharaya from June 8 to 10.