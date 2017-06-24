Simon Cowell’s Grenfell Tower charity single tops UK chart two days after release

Simon Cowell’s Grenfell Tower charity single has soared to the top of the singles chart just two days after its release.

More than 50 stars including Stormzy, Rita Ora and Liam Payne recorded Bridge Over Troubled Water to support victims’ families and survivors.

The track sold 170,000 copies in less than 48 hours – the vast majority of which were download sales.

The song is second only to Ed Sheeran’s hit Shape Of You, which notched up 227,000 copies in its first week of release in January.