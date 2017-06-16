Latest update June 16th, 2017 6:22 PM

Jun 16, 2017 Entertainment, Local, News Ticker 0

Simon Cowell to release charity single for Grenfell Tower fire victims

Simon Cowell has said he intends to record a charity single to help the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

“We hope to confirm a record tomorrow which will raise some money for the many people affected by this tragedy,” Simon Cowell posted on Twitter.

 

At least 17 people are known to have died in the blaze.

Meanwhile, police have warned they may never be able to identify all of the people who died in the fire


