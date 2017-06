The Ceylon Teachers’ Services Union says that there is a shortage of more than 60,000 teachers in the country.

General Secretary of the Ceylon Teachers’ Services Union, Mahinda Jayasinghe said that the government does not have a proper plan to overcome this issue.

Jayasinghe also said that there is an excess of around 10,000 teachers in certain districts across the island.

The Union further noted that there are around 10,000 vacancies for teachers at present.