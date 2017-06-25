The Government Medical Officers Association announced that the strike has been called off following an emergency meeting with the President.

The GMOA say that they have reached four agreements with the President.

The agreements noted in the GMOA media release are as follows:

1) SAITM should cease the enrollment of students and awarding degrees. Legal activities should be concluded swiftly

2) The government’s stance on SAITM should be conveyed to the Supreme Court through the Attorney General.

3) An assurance from the President that the undue influence will not be exerted on the Sri Lanka Medical Council or its chairman.

4) Commence a new programme to resolve the issue surrounding SAITM in a manner which does not affect all parties involved.

The Asst. Secretary of the GMOA Dr. Haritha Aluthge says that President assured the association of not letting the independence of Sri Lankan Medical Council to be affected in any way. He said “It is based on the promise of the president that the executive council decided to reach this agreement.”

Dr. Aluthge also said that a press release will be issued and that the trade union action will be “temporarily halted”.

Students to take up arms?

Meanwhile the GMOA’s Editor Dr. Nalinda Herath said the following on June 23, 2017:

“The last resort for the student is to take up arms. Student activists have become more violent than before. We issued a warning to the government….”

This statement could backfire, according to President’s Counsel Hemantha Warnakulasuriya.

Warnakulasirya says that according to the ‘the prevention of terrorism act’ the statement by Dr. Nalinda is sufficiant to remand him until the conclusion of trial for ‘inciting the students to take up arms’.