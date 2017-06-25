Jun 25, 2017 Lahiru Fernando DONT MISS IT, Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0
The Government Medical Officers Association announced that the strike has been called off following an emergency meeting with the President.
The GMOA say that they have reached four agreements with the President.
The agreements noted in the GMOA media release are as follows:
1) SAITM should cease the enrollment of students and awarding degrees. Legal activities should be concluded swiftly
2) The government’s stance on SAITM should be conveyed to the Supreme Court through the Attorney General.
3) An assurance from the President that the undue influence will not be exerted on the Sri Lanka Medical Council or its chairman.
4) Commence a new programme to resolve the issue surrounding SAITM in a manner which does not affect all parties involved.
The Asst. Secretary of the GMOA Dr. Haritha Aluthge says that President assured the association of not letting the independence of Sri Lankan Medical Council to be affected in any way. He said “It is based on the promise of the president that the executive council decided to reach this agreement.”
Dr. Aluthge also said that a press release will be issued and that the trade union action will be “temporarily halted”.
Meanwhile the GMOA’s Editor Dr. Nalinda Herath said the following on June 23, 2017:
“The last resort for the student is to take up arms. Student activists have become more violent than before. We issued a warning to the government….”
This statement could backfire, according to President’s Counsel Hemantha Warnakulasuriya.
Warnakulasirya says that according to the ‘the prevention of terrorism act’ the statement by Dr. Nalinda is sufficiant to remand him until the conclusion of trial for ‘inciting the students to take up arms’.
Tensions hit a new high in Chilaw General Hospital on June 23. Patients and the public affected by the GMOA strike began to let out their anger against the doctors on strike. However, GMOA Secretary Dr. Naveen de Zoysa dismissed the incident saying “there was no public protest”. He says that the GMOA is sure of themselves and the public. He also called the tense situation in Chilaw a “drama” organized by the Sirasa Media Organization through it’s area correspondent and district health superintendent. The Chief Adhikarana Sangha Nayaka of Matale Ven. Deegavapiye Chandrananda Thero say that it is “a barbaric act” to take such actions when the whole country is suffering through a dengue crisis. “The doctors were once considered as gods” said the thero, adding that “they become doctors through free education and then attempt to control this country by using the hospitals.” “.. if we cause trouble here the police will place us in remand for 3 months. If the doctors are trying to kill us then implement the same law against the doctors ..” – said an inconvenienced patient. As we pointed out before, the GMOA charged that the situation in Chilaw was one organised by the Sirasa Network. Unlike ‘certain groups of free education alumni’ who manipulate and hold hostage the lives of innocent people for their own political goals, our focus is on reporting the news in a fair and unbiased manner. These shameless groups who commit their treachery at the expense of innocent Sri Lankan lives should understand that extent of public hatred towards them. The Media will continue to report on matters that burden the general public. They become doctors through FREE EDUCATION The put the lives of the innocent public at RISK In pursuit of POLITICAL GOALS The events in Chilaw was the awakening of PUBLIC OUTRAGE.
