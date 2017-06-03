Latest update June 3rd, 2017 2:27 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Severe weather damages 146 schools

Jun 03, 2017 Local, News Ticker 0

Severe weather damages 146 schools

The Education Ministry says that 146 schools have been damaged following the disaster situation in the country.The highest number of schools damaged were reported from the Sabaragamuwa province. The number stands at 65.

Sixty four schools in the Western province and 17 schools in the Southern Province were also damaged.The Education Ministry added that another 77 schools are currently housing those displaced in the floods and landslides.

Forty five school students died in the disaster that hit the coumtry, while another eight students have not been accounted for.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Steps taken to re-issue driving licences to those affected by floods
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach