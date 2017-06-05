Latest update June 5th, 2017 9:31 AM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Seven districts under threat – NBRO’s landslide warning remains effective

Jun 05, 2017 Local, Top Slider 0

Seven districts under threat – NBRO’s landslide warning remains effective

The landslide warning issued by the National Building Research Organisation, to seven districts is still in effect.

Director of the NBRO, R.M.S. Bandara said that the warning is in place in the districts of Ratnapura, Kalutara, Galle, Kegalle, Matara, Nuwara Eliya and Hambantota.

R.M.S. Bandara said that the continuous rain has increased the risk of landslides in these districts.

In a weather advisory issued on Monday morning, the Met Department predicts several spells of showers in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and North-western provinces during the course of the day.

The Met Department also predicts showers or thundershowers in the Uva and Eastern provinces in the afternoons.

In addition, the Department notes that strong winds exceeding 50 kmph could be expected over the districts of Matale, Polonnaruwa and Hambantota, and adds that these strong winds could also be expected during rains.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Education Ministry says several schools will reopen today
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach