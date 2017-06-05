Seven districts under threat – NBRO’s landslide warning remains effective

The landslide warning issued by the National Building Research Organisation, to seven districts is still in effect.

Director of the NBRO, R.M.S. Bandara said that the warning is in place in the districts of Ratnapura, Kalutara, Galle, Kegalle, Matara, Nuwara Eliya and Hambantota.

R.M.S. Bandara said that the continuous rain has increased the risk of landslides in these districts.

In a weather advisory issued on Monday morning, the Met Department predicts several spells of showers in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and North-western provinces during the course of the day.

The Met Department also predicts showers or thundershowers in the Uva and Eastern provinces in the afternoons.

In addition, the Department notes that strong winds exceeding 50 kmph could be expected over the districts of Matale, Polonnaruwa and Hambantota, and adds that these strong winds could also be expected during rains.