Seen and Heard: Professor becomes new owner of cows imported for SL’s dairy industry?

In September 2014, cabinet granted approval to import 20,000 cows with the aim of improving the Sri Lankan dairy sector. The approval was granted to a joint-cabinet paper submitted by the then ministries of livestock development and economic development.

The initial plan was to distribute two of the imported cows among each Divineguma family, at a concessionary rate.

Though the plan was scrapped with the change in government, on March 24, 2017, the current minister of Rural Economy took steps to submit a new cabinet paper for the same project, which was approved by the cabinet.

Thereby, 20,000 cows were imported from Australia on April 8, 2017. The Ministry of Rural Economy published an advertisement calling for applications to obtain cattle at a concessionary rate.

However, the first 20 cows imported by this project have been obtained by a professor at the Peradeniya University at a concessionary rate. And the cattle are being housed at an illegal cattle shed in Gannoruwa with the said professor’s wife, who is a veterinarian.

The concessionary purchase rate – Rs. 200,000 (per cow)

Government expenses on import – Rs. 450,000 (per cow)

The first 2000 cattle have been given to the professor and 19 others while over 5600 people applied to obtain imported dairy cows at the concessionary rate.

Today, June 13 – The Ministry of Rural Economy reclaimed 20 imported dairy cows at the Gannoruwa illegal cattle shed and moved them to a farm belonging to a deputy minister – located in the Matale area.

More details on the corrupt and crooked dealing behind the importation of dairy cows to follow…