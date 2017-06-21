The announcement made by the Sangha Sabha at the Asgiri Temple on Tuesday June 20)was raised at the cabinet media briefing today.

Joint Cabinet Spokesperson, Minister Rajitha Senaratne said that the law is enforced on all, no matter which religion one belongs to or who the monk or priest is.

He also said that the government is looking in to the announcement made by the Sangha Sabha, and that a response will be made in due course.

“I witnessed the statement made by the Sangha Sabha. The Sangha Sabha says one thing and the Mahanayake says another,”added Rajitha Senaratne.

He further noted that the Department of Archaeology has complete authority to take action if damage or harm is cause to any artifact with archaeological importance. If they join with the department and the Sri Lanka Police, any action could be taken .

Meanwhile, Police Spokesperson, DIG Priyantha Jayakody explained that these complaints include those against Venerable Gnanasara Thero, Minister Rishad Bathiutheen as well as against Provincial Councilor Sivajilingam, are being examined.