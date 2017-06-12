Samsung unveils “super ultrawide” computer monitor

Samsung has unveiled the widest computer monitor on the market, measuring in at 49-inches.

On Friday, Samsung introduced the “CHG90”, the first monitor in the new “super ultrawide” category, and it’s outrageously wide.

The CHG90 has an aspect ratio of 32:9. Whereas, ultrawide monitors have a 21:9 aspect ratio and normal monitors have a 16:9 aspect ratio.

The CHG90 is part of Samsung’s gaming line of monitors that come with specs and features that gamers can appreciate.