Minister S.B. Dissanayake apologises to Asgiri Chapter Sangha Sabha

Convening a media briefing today, June 21, Minister of Social Empowerment and Welfare, S.B. Dissanayake apologised to the Sanga Sabha of the Asgiri Chapter.

Minister S.B. Dissanayake said, “If the Maha Nayake Theros and the highest of clergy in the Sangha Council are frustrated in any sense with the government, I humbly seek their apology.”

“I think I remember addressing Ven. Gnanasara Thero by just his name. While apologising from the Venerable Thero, I would like to recall his behaviour overseas and in the country. His involvement in the Beruwala incident was quite a minor incident which transpired into a major tragedy. We have proof of this,” he added.

“We share the same views of that of the Sangha Sabha of the Asgiri Chapter. There seems to be a lack of respect on our part towards the Venerable Thero and his opinions. We don’t see a problem with some of the issues he raises,” noted Minister S.B. Dissanayake.