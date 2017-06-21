Latest update June 21st, 2017 10:10 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Minister S.B. Dissanayake apologises to Asgiri Chapter Sangha Sabha

Jun 21, 2017 Local 0

Minister S.B. Dissanayake apologises to Asgiri Chapter Sangha Sabha

Convening a media briefing today,  June 21, Minister of Social Empowerment and Welfare, S.B. Dissanayake apologised to the Sanga Sabha of the Asgiri Chapter.

Minister S.B. Dissanayake said, “If the Maha Nayake Theros and the highest of clergy in the Sangha Council are frustrated in any sense with the government, I humbly seek their apology.”

“I think I remember addressing Ven. Gnanasara Thero by just his name. While apologising from the Venerable Thero, I would like to recall his behaviour overseas and in the country. His involvement in the Beruwala incident was quite a minor incident which transpired into a major tragedy. We have proof of this,” he added.

“We share the same views of that of the Sangha Sabha of the Asgiri Chapter. There seems to be a lack of respect on our part towards the Venerable Thero and his opinions. We don’t see a problem with some of the issues he raises,” noted Minister S.B. Dissanayake.

 


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
New larvae for Dengue Eradication sparks debate
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach