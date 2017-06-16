Russia claims it may have killed Islamic State leader Baghdadi

Russia’s defence ministry is investigating whether one of its air strikes in Syria killed the leader of the Islamic State militant group (IS), Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The air strike was launched after the Russian forces in Syria received intelligence that a meeting of Islamic State leaders was being planned, the ministry noted.

The ministry also claimed that 330 other fighters may have been killed along with Baghdadi on May 28.

There have been a number of previous reports of Baghdadi’s death. However, this is the first time Russia has said it may have killed the IS leader.