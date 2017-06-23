Over Rs.10m worth of damage assessed at Health Ministry following rogue protest

The Health Ministry says that the damage caused to ministry property by the university students who forcibly entered the premises exceeds 10 million rupees.

Deputy Inspector General at the Ministry Dr. Amal Harsha De Silva said that the assessment of damages was conducted on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Ven. Tampitiye Sugathanada thero who is a chief suspect among those who caused damages to the ministry propert,y was arrested Thursday evening, while he was receiving treatment in hospital.

Maligakanda Magistrate Dulani Weerawardena who arrived at the hospital and inspected the suspect ordered that he be remanded.

Media Spokesperson of the Police DIG Priyantha Jayakody said that investigations have commenced to arrest suspects in connection to the incident.