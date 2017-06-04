Royal College retain coveted Bradby Shield for third consecutive year

Royal College, Colombo claimed bragging rights as winners of the 73rd Bradby encounter on Saturday, June 3.

In the shield’s first leg, the visiting Royalists beat Trinity College, Kandy at their home-ground 22 – 17.

The lads from Colombo retained the coveted shield by winning the shield’s second leg encounter at Royal College Sports Complex by beating the visiting Trinitians 13 – 8.

During the muddy second leg encounter, both schools were on equal footing by the end of the first half with three points each.

However, backed by a vocal home crowd, the royalists turned up their game to score two tries, increasing their their tally to 10 points.

Though Trinity responded late in the second half with a solitary try, it was not enough at the long whistle as they trailed 5 points behind the hosting Royalists.

With an aggregate score of 35 points to 25, Royal retained the prestigious Bradby shield for a third consecutive year.