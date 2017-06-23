Renowned Sri Lankan economist Dr. Saman Kelegama passes away

Renowned Sri Lankan economist Dr. Saman Kelegama has passed away in Thailand.

Dr Kelegama was attending a conference at the headquarters of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific at the time of his demise.

Dr. Kelegama was 58 years old at the time of his passing. He was a product of Royal College Colombo.

An economist and a policy creator, Dr. Saman Kelegama was the Executive Director of the Institute of Policy Studies. He also held many positions in both the private and public sector and was also an author of several economic publications.