Renowned Australian Chef George Calombaris arrives

Renowned Australian Chef George Calombaris, who is currently in the country, attended a media briefing in Colombo today.

George Calombaris is an Australian chef and restaurateur, and a judge of MasterChef Australia. He owns several restaurants in Melbourne and draws on his Greek Cypriot and Italian heritage for inspiration.

“People here are incredibly generous. Absolutely beautiful and real. And that’s probably the most important thing I will talk about when I go back to Australia. You’ve got an absolute diamond here. This country is incredible“, said George Calombaris.

George Calombaris who arrived in the country on June 07, is scheduled to attend the Masterclass which will give culinary enthusiasts in Colombo, the chance to learn from him and indulge in his trademark authentic and contemporary Greek cuisine.

MTV/ MBC is the electronic media partner of the event.