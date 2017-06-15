Latest update June 15th, 2017 4:25 PM

Relatives of the disappeared protest by walking into Trincomalee sea (Video)

The relatives of those disappeared in the northern parts of Sri Lanka staged a protest today, June 15.

Taking a step further from the usual protests, the protesters walked into the sea waters off the Trincomalee coast.

The protesters are of those who disappeared from Trincomalee, Batticaloa, Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Mullaitivu and Vavuniya.

According to reports from the News 1st correspondent in Trincomalee, Sandya Eknaligoda, the wife of disappeared journalist Pradeep Eknaligoda was also present at the protest.

The following video was captured by News 1st correspondent Indika Kaluarachchi:


