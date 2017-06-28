Rape and murder case of Punkuduthivu school girl taken up in Jaffna High Court

The murder case of school girl Vidya of Punkuduthivu was taken up for hearing before a trial at the Jaffna High Court for the first time today.

The case was heard for eight hours before a trial-at-bar consisting of Balendran Shashimahendran, Manakkawasagar Illenchiliyan and Annalingam Premshankar.

Forty one charges against the nine suspects were separately read out in open court. They pleased not guilty to the charges.

Acting Attorney General Dappula De Livera informed court that Swiss Kumar, the main suspect behind the murder, had arrived in the country with the intention of video recording the rape of the girl.

De Livera further pointed out that the intention of the suspect had been to sell the footage to an institution based in Switzerland.

Acting Attorney General Dappula De Livera also informed court that the suspect had been involved in similar crimes in the sub continent with the aim of selling footage in exchange of money.

He further stated that was adequate evidence to demonstrate that the victim had been subjected to gross sexual assault by a group of persons and that evidence will be proven in court.

Vidya’s mother, Sivaloganathan Saraswathi gave evidence at the hearing for nearly four hours.

The Attorney General’s Department took steps to exhibit 16 items forwarded by the Government Analyst before the victim’s mother.

Our court reporter said Saraswathi who identified her daughter’s school uniform, which she was wearing at the time of her murder, broke down in tears.

The suspects who were remanded in the Anuradhapura prison was ordered by Court to be transferred to the Jaffna Prison.

On May 13, 2015, Shivaloganathan Vidya, a resident of Punkuduthivu was abducted, subjected to gross sexual assault and murdered by a group of people.