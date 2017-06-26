Ramadan celebrated around the world – President, PM issue messages

Muslims around the world celebrate Ramadan or Eid Ul Fitr today.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, and is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad according to Islamic beliefs.

This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam. Special religious observances were held all around the country today to mark Ramadan.

The main celebration to mark the festival of Ramadan was held at the Grand Mosque in Colombo.Issuing a message, President Sirisena says the rituals of Ramadan reminds us that humanity can be improved by being sensitive to their sentiments while being honest to yourself.

The message adds that the message conveyed to the entire humanity through Eid Ul Fitr celebration is universal in its manifest.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe also issued a message in line with Ramadan saying, the Ramadan festival is celebrated by Muslims with a deep sense of fellowship and co-existence in countries throughout the world.

The Premier added that the fasting associated with Ramadan encourages mental and physical commitment to the faith and also enables families and communities to connect with one another and renew values sacred to Islam.