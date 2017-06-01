More rains expected as search, rescue and relief operations continue

Warnings have been issued by the Meteorology Department of fairly strong winds of around 50 kph over Sri Lanka. The department says the windy conditions are especially expected in the Southern province, Matale district and Polonnaruwa district.

The department has also predicted showers in the Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Western and Central provinces. Predictions include fairly heavy falls around 75 mm particularly in the Ratnapura, Kalutara and Kegalle districts.

Showers or thundershowers may also occur in several other provinces around afternoon.

Reeling back from a devastating downpour

The country is still recovering from the downpour which battered the country over the past week.

While the water levels in Galle are continuing to drop, residents in low-lying areas face difficulties in finding clean drinking water.

The wells in Baddegama are currently being cleaned by residents who are also in search of clean water.

DMC accounts

The Disaster Management Center says that 96 people are still unaccounted for following the disaster situation that struck the country.

Death toll – 203

Missing – 96

Houses – 1509 destroyed completely, 7,643 partially damaged

Affected – 630,889 people belonging to 30,80 families

*73,561 individuals are currently being sheltered at 354 temporary camps island-wide.

Search, Rescue & Relief efforts

Eight-Thousand tri-forces personnel are engaged in relief efforts in districts affected by the recent torrential rains. According to the Army Media Spokesperson, 5085 army personnel have been deployed for relief operations.

Sri Lanka Army’s current focus is on locating people who are still buried under debris, and renovation of road networks in affected areas.

The army is also engaged in purifying wells contaminated by the floods.

Electricity supply

The hampered electricity supply in certain areas affected by the weather has been restored, says the Ministry of power and renewable energy

The Ministry hopes to restore the supply by June 3.The ministry spokesperson says that there is a 40% increase in the water levels of reservoirs in the vicinity of hydro-power plants.

Sirasa-Shakthi Suwa Yathra – Day 3

The initiative to provide medical services to those affected by the floods and landslides will be operating in Colombo, Biyagama and Malwana areas on Thursday, June 1.