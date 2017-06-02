Latest update June 2nd, 2017 9:47 AM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Rain showers, thundershowers expected in several districts

Jun 02, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

Rain showers, thundershowers expected in several districts

The Met Department says that rain showers are expected to a certain extent in the South-Western part of the country today.

Showers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and North-western provinces. Heavy rain falls of about 100 mm can be expected at some places, particularly in the Colombo, Kalutara, Gampaha, Ratnapura, Kurunegala & Kegalle districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the Eastern, Uva, North-central provinces and in the Vauniya districts, most probably in the afternoon.

Fairly strong winds of about 50 kmph can be expected during the  showers.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Crude oil pipeline ruptures at sea
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach