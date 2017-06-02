Rain showers, thundershowers expected in several districts

The Met Department says that rain showers are expected to a certain extent in the South-Western part of the country today.

Showers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and North-western provinces. Heavy rain falls of about 100 mm can be expected at some places, particularly in the Colombo, Kalutara, Gampaha, Ratnapura, Kurunegala & Kegalle districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the Eastern, Uva, North-central provinces and in the Vauniya districts, most probably in the afternoon.

Fairly strong winds of about 50 kmph can be expected during the showers.