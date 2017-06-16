Raids to be conducted to detect changes in rice prices, special tax compensation extended

The Kebithigollewa Agricultural Training Centre says that the price of rice is on the rise in the market. Director of the Paddy Purchasing and Marketing Board, Duminda Priyadarshana said that rice is being sold for high prices in the open market.

The Paddy Purchasing Board said, the country only has limited amount of paddy at present.

Chairman of the Board, M. B. Dissanayake said that inspections undertaken recently had revealed that paddy weighing a one million ton is being stored in storage facilities around the country at present.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce says that preparations are being made to import more rice to the country.

The special tax compensation which was provided for rice imports, will therefore be extended until August.The Consumer Affairs Authority said that a programme will be implemented to conduct raids in search of shop keepers who sell rice above the stipulated price.