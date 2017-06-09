Qatar vows ‘no surrender’ in row with Arab states

Qatar has vowed it will “not surrender” its foreign policy in a row with other Arab states over its alleged connections to extremism.

Foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said he favoured diplomacy to resolve the escalating crisis and that there was no military solution, Reuters reported.

Qatar rejects claims it is a leading supporter of Islamist extremism.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s Al Jazeera network said it was suffering a cyber-attack.

“Al Jazeera Media Network under cyber-attack on all systems, websites and social media platforms,” it tweeted. The network has been in the crosshairs in the current dispute, and other Gulf countries blocked it in late May.

On its website, Al Jazeera said its services were all still working but the attacks “are gaining intensity and taking various forms”.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s state-run TV station later said it was shutting down its website temporarily because of hacking attempts.

In other developments:

Egypt urged the UN Security Council to launch an investigation into claims that Qatar paid a ransom of up to $1bn (£770m) to secure the release of royal family members kidnapped while hunting in southern Iraq

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister flew to Oman for talks but officials did not elaborate. Oman has so far not been involved in the action against Qatar.

Saudi Arabia and other states cut travel and diplomatic links on Monday. The emir of Kuwait is trying to mediate the row, carrying out shuttle diplomacy between Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

