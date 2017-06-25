Qatar says demands made by four Arab states not ‘realistic’

Jun 25, 2017 Keshala Dias Local, News Ticker, Top Slider, World 0
Qatar’s foreign minister has rejected a list of 13 conditions set by four Arab states for lifting sanctions, saying it is neither reasonable nor actionable.
Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, which imposed a boycott on Qatar, issued an ultimatum to Doha to close Al Jazeera, curb ties with Iran, shut a Turkish military base and pay reparations among other demands within ten days.
Qatar has been under unprecedented diplomatic and economic sanctions for more than two weeks, with Iran and Turkey increasingly supplying it with food and other goods.
However, it denies accusations that it is funding terrorism and fostering regional instability.
Jun 21, 2017 0
Jun 24, 2017 1
Jun 24, 2017 0
Jun 24, 2017 1
Jun 24, 2017 0