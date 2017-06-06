Qatar Airways hit by airspace ban – What’s the fate of Qatar Airways?

As Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates cut military and diplomatic ties with Qatar, the nations have also closed their airspace to its neighbor.

Unfortunately for Qatar Airways, the lack of access to Bahrainian, Emirati, and Saudi airspace could have a devastating effect on its operations.

According to reports, Saudi Arabia is Qatar Airways’s largest market. Qatar Airways’ presence in Saudi is the largest of any international airline.

The above steps come in over a claim that Qatar is supporting terrorism, which Qatar denies.