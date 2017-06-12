Protests held in Meetiyagoda, Hatton over forcible access and alleged assault

Residents of Dhambanvila in Metiyagoda staged a protest on Monday against a group forcibly taking over the location of the Dahmbanvila public cemetery.

The public cemetery located in the Ambalangoda Divisional Secretariat area spans across two acres.

Residents marched to the Divisional Secretariat to officially inform the Ambalangoda Divisional Secretary about the illegal occupants.

However, the residents were not allowed to enter the Divisional Secretariat and therefore, resorted to stage a demonstration outside the Secretariat.

A tense situation arose when the protesters attempted to enter the Divisional Secretariat.

Protestors dispersed after an official promised to provide them with a discussion with the Divisional Secretary next Monday.

Meanwhile, another protest was staged in the Norwood area in Hatton today, against a teacher assaulting a student. The protest was staged by the parent of a group of students.

Journalists who attempted to cover the protest were obstructed by teachers attached to the school.

The student who was assaulted has been admitted to the Dikoya Base Hospital while the teacher in question was placed in remand custody for a week by the Hatton Magistrate.