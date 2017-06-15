Latest update June 15th, 2017 4:25 PM

Protests erupt in Hatton over garbage issues (Video)

Protests erupt in Hatton over garbage issues (Video)

People of Hatton protested at the city centre on Thursday charging that officials have neglected the collection of garbage.Protesters at the city centre blocked main roads in the Hatton town, sparking heavy vehicle congestion.

Garbage has been puling up in the city for “nearly two months”, claimed the people.

The protest went on for near an hour and a half, until MP Arumugam Thondaman arrived at the location.

The MP made a promise to the people, stating that the garbage in Pathana will be disposed. The people dispersed following the promise.


