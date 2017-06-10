Playing around with private information of our citizens? Memories of Project Loon disaster still afresh (Video)

Several recent actions taken by the government has come under criticism of the Left Centre.

Joint convener Chameera Perara pointed out how the very government which promised free Wi-Fi, has gone on to tax even the internet data cards.

There was much talk about providing free Wi-Fi through the Google Loon project. However, that balloon crash landed along with the promises made.

Read more on Project Loon:

Now, information has come to light that the Head of ICTA (the same one connected to Project Loon in Sri Lanka) Muhunthan Canagey is in the process of taking over the project to create electronic Identity cards for the citizens of Sri Lanka.

“This is a serious issue. The government must manage the matter of obtaining, processing and storing private information of individual citizens.” said Chameera Perera.

Perera pointed out that the privacy of Sri Lankan citizens will affected if the project is given to an overseas company.

“If individual information is accessible to all, then that is a serious matter …” – he added.