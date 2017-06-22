Latest update June 22nd, 2017 4:47 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Prince Harry says ‘no one in Royal Family wants to be King or Queen’

Jun 22, 2017 Entertainment, Local, News Ticker 0

Prince Harry says ‘no one in Royal Family wants to be King or Queen’

No one in the Royal Family wants to be king or queen, Prince Harry has told a US magazine, but adds: “We will carry out our duties at the right time.”

“We are involved in modernising the British monarchy. We are not doing this for ourselves but for the greater good of the people,” he said.

The prince also spoke about walking in the funeral procession for his mother, Princess Diana, when he was 12, saying no child “should be asked to do that”.

Harry, who recently claimed he had received counselling to cope with the death of his mother in a car crash in Paris, said: “My mother had just died, and I had to walk a long way behind her coffin, surrounded by thousands of people watching me while millions more did on television.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Thai King Vajiralongkorn shot with plastic bullets in Germany
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach