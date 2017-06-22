Prince Harry says ‘no one in Royal Family wants to be King or Queen’

No one in the Royal Family wants to be king or queen, Prince Harry has told a US magazine, but adds: “We will carry out our duties at the right time.”

“We are involved in modernising the British monarchy. We are not doing this for ourselves but for the greater good of the people,” he said.

The prince also spoke about walking in the funeral procession for his mother, Princess Diana, when he was 12, saying no child “should be asked to do that”.

Harry, who recently claimed he had received counselling to cope with the death of his mother in a car crash in Paris, said: “My mother had just died, and I had to walk a long way behind her coffin, surrounded by thousands of people watching me while millions more did on television.