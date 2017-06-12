Latest update June 12th, 2017 9:46 AM

Prices of bakery items, in line with the increase of tax imposed on sugar

Jun 12, 2017

The All Ceylon Bakery Owner’s Association says that the decision with regard to the prices of bakery items, in line with the increase of tax imposed on sugar will be taken this week.

Chairman of the Association, N.K. Jayawardena said that if the tax on sugar continues to be imposed, steps will be taken to increase the prices of bakery items following discussions.

The special commodity tax imposed on imported sugar was increased by 10 rupees on the 6th of this month.

According to the Finance Ministry, the special commodity tax which was at 13 rupees is 23 rupees at present.

The Ministry noted that the tax on imported sugar was increased in this manner, to encourage local sugar manufacturers.


