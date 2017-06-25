Latest update June 25th, 2017 11:16 AM

President’s Trophy 2017: St. Joseph’s College Colombo beat Isipathana College

St. Joseph’s College Colombo, beat Isipathana College Colombo, 19-13, to win the 2017 President’s Trophy.

The finals of the schools knock-out championships took place at the Race Course Grounds in Colombo, and saw the Josephians lead from the very start.

At the end of the first half, St. Joseph’s were leading 8-5.

In the second half, the Josephians were able to add 11 more points to their tally, while the Isipathanians were able to score only one more try.

The Josphians garnered their points, with 2 Tries and 3 Penalties, while the Isipathanians scored only 2 Tries and 1 Penalty.

As a result, the St. Joseph’s College Colombo, came on top and were able to clinch the 2017 President’s Trophy with a score of 19-13.


