Presidential Commission of Inquiry: BOC makes profit of Rs. 36m in bond swaps within a year

The Bank of Ceylon had made a profit of Rs. 36 million in bond swaps with Perpetual Treasuries Private Limited in a period of a year.

Day 48 of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry…

The former Chief Dealer of the Bank of Ceylon, J. K. D. Dharmapala said the reason BOC did not put forward bids for the auction on February 27, 2015 was that it did not have experience in relation to 30 year bonds.

However, the BOC placed bids on behalf of the Kalutara Bodhi Trust, Ceylinco Life Insurance Ltd and Perpetual Treasuries Limited.

He was questioned why the Kalutara Bodhi Trust was given a different rate than what was offered , and the rates were unchanged for Perpetual Treasuries Limited and Ceylinco Life Insurance Ltd.

His response was that BOC did not believe that the rate would be over 10% and whether such rates would be accepted.

It was revealed that at 09:06 a.m. on February 27, 2015, a person identified as ‘Madura’ from SMB Money Brokers (Pvt.) Ltd had called the Assistant Chief Dealer of BOC in relation to rates.

The money broker had said the Central Bank has informed that the rates are about to increase.

A notable point is that the Market Operations Committee meeting which decided on the daily rates, had only just started when this phone call was made.

It was revealed that the Treasury Account is with the Metropolitan Branch of the Bank of Ceylon and that is monitored to get an understanding on the government cash requirement.

This information is completely exclusive to the selected personnel from BOC and the Treasury Operations Department.

The telephone conversations between Dharmapala and personnel from the Public Debt Department (PDD) on February 27, 2015 revealed that the PDD had requested Primary Dealers to make more bids hinting that the government was looking for more funds.

Dharmapala, also said that if the Central Bank had advertised for Rs. 10 billion instead of Rs 01 billion on the day of the controversial auction, market rates would have gone even higher.