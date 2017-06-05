President visits areas lashed by adverse weather – gives instructions, calls for report

President Maithripala Sirisena inspected the areas affected by floods and landslides in the Bulathsinhala, Yatagampitiya and Nagahadola areas in the Kalutara District, today.

The President inspected the homes and property destroyed due to the adverse weather and later joined in a Shramadana campaign organised in the area by the Ministry of Environment, parallel to World Environment Day.

The Shramadana campaign was held with assistance of members of the Sri Lanka Army and a Chinese relief team.

President Sirisena inspected the Nagahadola area which was affected by a flood caused by the Pahiyangala mountain landslide and instructed the District Secretary to submit a report in this regard.

The President had called for a report to be submitted on the clean up operations of the Nagahadola river which was blocked by the landslide.

President Sirisena had also issued instructions for a special programme to be implemented for affected school children in the area and advised the District Secretary to look into the other requirements of those affected.

The President also drew his attention towards constructing new houses for those who lost their homes in the disaster across the country, will be constructed under one plan.

Thereafter, the president distributed relief items to those who are sheltered at the Yatagampitiya Primary School.