President Sirisena steps in to nip possible rice shortages in the bud

Addressing a meeting held at the Presidential Secretariat today, President Maithripala Sirisena emphasised that the country should not go through a shortage of rice for any given reason.

The meeting was aimed at looking into the stocks of rice in warehouses and the possible demand for rice in the coming months.President Sirisena had called for the meeting after receiving information of a possible shortage of rice in the market.

The president emphasised the need to maintain rice stocks at warehouses consistent with the demand for it and said that the Ministry of Trade should continuously monitor the stocks and the demand.

Furthermore, the attention of the president was drawn towards the difficulties faced by the consumers due to the price of rice exceeding the maximum retail prices set by the government.

He also inquired into the enforcement of laws against retailers selling rice at high prices.Discussions also focused on the strategy that should be adopted by the private sector when importing rice.


