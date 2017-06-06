President scrutinises programmes for those affected by severe weather in Hambantota

President Sirisena inspected the progress of the programmes that are in place for the people in the Hambantota district who have been affected by the recent floods and landslides.

The President held a discussion at the Hambantota District Secretariat following the inspections.

Ministers Sajith Premadasa and Mahinda Amaraweera as well as other officials were present at the meeting.

“We decided at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, this morning to conclude identifying the lands to construct new houses within two weeks”, the President said, “The lands might belong to the government sector, non government sector, the plantation companies or even the private sector. We will be able to acquire those lands”.