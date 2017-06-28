Latest update June 28th, 2017 7:00 PM

President instructs authorities after visit to Negombo District Hospital

Jun 28, 2017

President Maithripala Sirisena made an urgent observation tour to the Negombo District Hospital today.

The president inspected the activities of the hospital and held a special discussion with specialist doctor Lakruwan Fernando, who is in charge of the special Dengue Treatment Unit.

The president, who witnessed the congestion in the Dengue ward complex, directed the officials to take quick action to expand required facilities.

He also inspected the other development activities in the hospital and directed the Health Minister to provide the required facilities.


