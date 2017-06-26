Latest update June 26th, 2017 9:14 PM

President declares open medicinal drug production facility in Pallekele

Jun 26, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

President Maithripala Sirisena today, declared open a medicinal drug production facility in the Pallekele area in Kandy.

The factory is Sri Lanka’s largest drug production facility and is expected to produce nearly 1,900 million tablets and capsules a year.

Ministers Rajitha Senaratne and S. B. Nawinne were also present at the occasion.

Speaking at the event, minister Rajitha claimed that there is no humaneness in the medical profession today, where most of the doctors focus only on the money they can earn. The minister stated that medical faculties will be constructed in a number of universities across the country.


Educational activities at medical faculties countrywide at a standstill
