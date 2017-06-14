Postal workers likely to end strike today

The strike action launched by Postal Trade Unions Monday at midnight June 12 will conclude at midnight today June 14, said Postmaster Rohana Abeyrathne

The postmaster said letters have not piled up at the Colombo Central Post Exchange during the strike.

According to the Postmaster, no letters have been collected, as all postal employees joined the strike action.

Meanwhile, the Joint Postal Trade Union Alliance says that if proper solutions are not provided to their demands, the trade unions will launch a strike again.

Why are the Postal Trade Unions at strike?

