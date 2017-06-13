Postal trade unions strike forces closure of thousands of post offices

Twenty eight postal trade unions launched a 48-hour strike commencing at midnight yesterday. The strike is being initiated citing three demands.

Convener of the Joint Postal Trade Union, Chinthaka Bandara said that as a result, 3,410 sub post offices and 640 post offices will be closed for service.

When News 1st made inquiries from Postmaster Rohana Abeyrathne regarding this issue he said that leave of all postal employees has been cancelled.

He further noted that this step was taken as a result of the strike action launched by the trade unions.