Police seize stocks of Kerala ganja in the North

Police seized a stock of Kerala ganja weighing 248 kilogrammes, near the Sangupiddy bridge in Pooneryn.

The police seized the stock of drugs while it was being loaded into a vehicle from a boat.

Police investigations are under way to arrest the suspects who had fled the scene.

Meanwhile, another suspect in possession of 141 kilogrammes of Kerala ganja was arrested in Karadikudi, Seelawathura.

The arrested suspect is a 42-year-old resident of Mannar.

Police added that the suspect is being questioned under detention orders after he was produced before the Mannar Magistrate’s Court.