Latest update June 17th, 2017 2:39 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Police seize stocks of Kerala ganja in the North

Jun 17, 2017 Local, News Ticker 0

Police seize stocks of Kerala ganja in the North

Police seized a stock of Kerala ganja weighing 248 kilogrammes, near the Sangupiddy bridge in Pooneryn.

The police seized the stock of drugs while it was being loaded into a vehicle from a boat.

Police investigations are under way to arrest the suspects who had fled the scene.

Meanwhile, another suspect in possession of 141 kilogrammes of Kerala ganja was arrested in Karadikudi, Seelawathura.

The arrested suspect is a 42-year-old resident of Mannar.

Police added that the suspect is being questioned under detention orders after he was produced before the Mannar Magistrate’s Court.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Giriulla suspects arrested over alleged extortion
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach