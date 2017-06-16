Latest update June 16th, 2017 11:09 AM

Police say motorcycle rider in Piliyandala shooting has been arrested

The motorcycle rider who was involved in the recent shooting carried out on a group of officials attached to the Police Anti Narcotics Bureau in Piliyandala recently, has been arrested.

Police said that the suspect was taken into custody, during a raid conducted in Medirigiriya, by officials of the Western Province Special Crimes Operation Unit on Thursday evening.

A stock of Heroin has also been allegedly discovered in the possession of the suspect.

According to police, warrants have been issued against the suspect over several crimes committed in Ambalangoda and Uragaha.

A child was killed following the shooting that was carried out at the group of officers who were carrying out a drug raid in Piliyandala.

The suspect, a 27 year old resident of Dharga Town is to be produced before courts today.


