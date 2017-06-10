Police make drug-related arrest in Àrmour Street

A suspect has been arrested with 1kg, 272g, and 750mg of Heroin in his possession on Armour Street in Colombo.

Police said the suspect is a 34-year-old, living in the Grandpass area.

While the Western Province Crimes Prevention Unit has launched further investigations into the incident, the suspect is due to be produced before the Maligakanda Magistrate Court.

Police added that three other suspects were also apprehended allegedly

with Heroin in their possession, in the Piliyandala, Rajagiriya and Modara areas.

