Latest update June 15th, 2017 9:38 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

PM Wickremesinghe tours flood-affected areas

Jun 15, 2017 Local 0

PM Wickremesinghe tours flood-affected areas

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe toured several areas that were affected by the recent floods.

A meeting was also held at the Baduraliya Divisional Secretariat. All divisional secretaries from the surrounding areas were also called in for the meeting which centered around the post disaster recovery effort.

Following the meeting, Prime Minister said that the media showed only the process of collecting relief items. But leaving all the politicians aside, “at least conduct a programme to show the efforts made by the state sector employees and everyone else. Or that would be an injustice to them”, pointed out the PM.

The Prime Minister was in the United States when the citizens of this country were battered by inclement weather.

He returned to the country on  Saturday, June 10.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach