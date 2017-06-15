Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe toured several areas that were affected by the recent floods.

A meeting was also held at the Baduraliya Divisional Secretariat. All divisional secretaries from the surrounding areas were also called in for the meeting which centered around the post disaster recovery effort.

Following the meeting, Prime Minister said that the media showed only the process of collecting relief items. But leaving all the politicians aside, “at least conduct a programme to show the efforts made by the state sector employees and everyone else. Or that would be an injustice to them”, pointed out the PM.

The Prime Minister was in the United States when the citizens of this country were battered by inclement weather.

He returned to the country on Saturday, June 10.