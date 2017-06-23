Patients countrywide affected as GMOA continues strike action

The strike action launched by the Government Medical Officers Association will continue for the second day today.

The strike was launched at 8 a.m. on Thursday in protest of an incident where a group of protesting university students, who forcibly entered the premises of the Health Ministry, were attacked.

When inquiries were made from a senior official at the Health Ministry he said that a programme is being formulated to deal with the situation.

Meanwhile, patients at hospitals countrywide were severely inconvenienced on Thursday owing to the GMOA strike action.

Our correspondents said that patients who travelled distances to reach hospitals were turned away due to the absence of doctors.

This situation is expected to continue today as the strike action continues to be in effect.