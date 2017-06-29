Latest update June 29th, 2017 10:47 AM

Parliamentarians with dual citizenship under scrutiny

Jun 29, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

The Department and Immigration and emigration says that no information has been revealed on parliamentarians with dual citizenship.

Deputy Controller of Citizenship at the Department Wajira Liyanarachchi said that a special team of five assistant controller generals are looking into the matter.

He added that the initial investigations into the matter have concluded.

The second round of investigations are currently underway.

He added that a report on parliamentarians in possession of dual citizenship will be presented to the Ministry of Internal Affairs next week.

The Deputy Controller General said that over 40,000 Sri Lankans have obtained dual citizenship since 1987 out of which 27,000 obtained dual citizenship under the new scheme introduced in the year 2015.


