Paris police shoot man with hammer outside Notre Dame Cathedral

Paris police have shot and injured a man who tried to attack an officer with a hammer outside Notre Dame Cathedral. One policeman was injured in the attack.

The man attempted to assault the officer as he patrolled on the esplanade in front of the cathedral in the French capital.

According to french media reports, the suspect has been wounded in the chest.

The main square has been evacuated and a police operation is underway. Paris police say the situation is now “under control”.