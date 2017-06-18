Opposition Leader Sampanthan writes to NP Chief Minister Wigneswaran

Jun 18, 2017 Lahiru Fernando Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0
The Northern Provincial Council has been in a crisis situation lately with a motion of no-confidence being presented against C.V Wigneswaran – the Northern Province Chief Minister.
As the turmoil in the North continue to worsen, Opposition leader R. Sampanthan has written a letter to Chief Minister C.V Wigneswaran.
This situation arose after the chief minister took a decision to take disciplinary action against four provincial ministers in the northern provincial council.