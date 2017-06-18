Opposition Leader Sampanthan writes to NP Chief Minister Wigneswaran

The Northern Provincial Council has been in a crisis situation lately with a motion of no-confidence being presented against C.V Wigneswaran – the Northern Province Chief Minister.

As the turmoil in the North continue to worsen, Opposition leader R. Sampanthan has written a letter to Chief Minister C.V Wigneswaran.

The letter states the following

Opposition leader R Sampanthan cannot provide the certification required by Chief Minister with regard to the situation in the NPC.

The two provincial ministers were not found guilty by the investigation committee.

The letter questions the actions against the two ministers who were not found guilty.

Opposition leader cannot comprehend the fact that chief minister has asked him to certify that the two ministers will not intimidate the complainants till the investigations are over.

The certification requested by CM “cannot be provided”.

Support will be provided to resolve the matter.

The opposition leader says he can advice the ministers to not intervene in the independent legal inquiry.

This situation arose after the chief minister took a decision to take disciplinary action against four provincial ministers in the northern provincial council.